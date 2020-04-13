Four U.S. cities may sue over Trump 'sabotage' of Obamacare - judge

Four major U.S. cities may move forward with a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump’s administration has taken steps to improperly “sabotage” the Obamacare healthcare law, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Chasanow in Baltimore on Friday partially denied the federal government’s motion to dismiss claims by the cities of Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, finding they had standing to pursue them.

