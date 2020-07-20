IN BRIEF: More states sue over Trump rollback of transgender health protections

Attorneys general from 22 states plus the District of Columbia on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging a recently issued rule by the Trump administration that would lift anti-discrimination protections under Obamacare for transgender people.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan by the group of Democratic attorneys general alleges that the rule undermines the Affordable Care Act’s goals of increasing access to healthcare in a nondiscriminatory manner.

