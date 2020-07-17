IN BRIEF: Washington State sues over Trump rollback of transgender health protections

The state of Washington has a filed a lawsuit challenging a recently issued rule by the Trump administration that would lift anti-discrimination protections under Obamacare for transgender people, the state’s attorney general said on Friday.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Seattle on Thursday alleged that the rule violates the U.S. Constitution and contravenes the fundamental premise of the Affordable Care Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3fDhXQw