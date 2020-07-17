Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Washington State sues over Trump rollback of transgender health protections

Nate Raymond

The state of Washington has a filed a lawsuit challenging a recently issued rule by the Trump administration that would lift anti-discrimination protections under Obamacare for transgender people, the state’s attorney general said on Friday.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Seattle on Thursday alleged that the rule violates the U.S. Constitution and contravenes the fundamental premise of the Affordable Care Act.

