Insurers seek rehearing in Obamacare 'risk corridor' payment case

Two health insurers are urging a federal appeals court to rehear a dispute over whether the U.S. government owes insurance companies billions of dollars in unpaid funds from an Affordable Care Act program that Congress voted to withhold.

Moda Health Plan Inc and Land of Lincoln Mutual Health Insurance Co on Monday both petitioned to have the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reconsider a 2-1 ruling in June in favor of the government.

