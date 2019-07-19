Judge upholds Trump expansion of non-Obamacare insurance plans

A federal judge on Friday upheld regulations the Trump administration adopted last year that allow for the expanded sale of short-term health insurance policies that do not meet coverage requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington rejected arguments by several insurance and health organizations who said the rule wrongly interpreted the 2010 healthcare law’s provisions and would allow “junk insurance” to compete with ACA-compliant plans.

