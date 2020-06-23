Lawsuit challenges Trump administration rollback of transgender health protections

A coalition of LGBTQ clinics and organizations on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging a recently issued rule by the Trump administration that would lift anti-discrimination protections under Obamacare for transgender people.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., by lawyers at Steptoe & Johnson and the Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund. It appears to be the first to challenge the rule unveiled on June 12 by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37SNevK