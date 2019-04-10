Westlaw News
Obamacare appellate court challenge expected to be heard in July

A federal appeals court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track arguments in a lawsuit by 18 Republican-led states challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, a case that is now backed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans agreed to a request by a coalition of Democratic attorneys general defending the law to expedite their appeal of a ruling by a judge in Texas declaring the healthcare law unconstitutional.

