Obamacare to remain in effect during appeal, Texas judge rules

The federal judge in Texas who declared Obamacare unconstitutional has agreed to put his ruling on hold while it is appealed, citing the “great uncertainty” Americans would face if it was implemented immediately.

But U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday reiterated his view that his earlier decision was correct, and he said he believed the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals “is unlikely to disagree.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SEhemw