Republican states argue against ruling striking down Obamacare 'end-run'

Sixteen Republican-led states are urging a U.S. appeals court to revive a Trump administration rule that makes it easier for small businesses to establish health insurance plans that do not comply with all of the requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

The states in an amicus brief filed on Friday told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that a lower-court judge incorrectly agreed with a group of Democratic state attorneys general that the rule was an unlawful “end-run” around the ACA, popularly known as Obamacare.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ka0D9D