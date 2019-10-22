Trump administration asks justices to reject $12 billion Obamacare appeal

The Trump administration told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that no one forced insurers to participate in Obamacare’s health insurance exchanges and that they cannot claim they are entitled to be paid $12 billion under a program that encouraged them to do so.

The administration made that argument in a brief filed on Monday opposing an appeal by a group of insurers of a ruling they say will allow the government to pull a “bait-and-switch” and withhold money they were promised.

