Trump administration fights House bid to defend Obamacare in court

The Trump administration urged a federal appeals court on Friday to block the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives from intervening in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.

The U.S. Justice Department told the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the newly Democratic-led legislative chamber had no right to participate in the case after a federal judge in Texas in December declared Obamacare unconstitutional.

