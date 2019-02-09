Westlaw News
February 9, 2019 / 1:47 AM / in 2 hours

Trump administration fights House bid to defend Obamacare in court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The Trump administration urged a federal appeals court on Friday to block the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives from intervening in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.

The U.S. Justice Department told the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the newly Democratic-led legislative chamber had no right to participate in the case after a federal judge in Texas in December declared Obamacare unconstitutional.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RLeVgx

