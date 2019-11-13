U.S. House asks court to prevent Trump rule that 'undermines' Obamacare

The U.S. House of Representatives has asked a federal appeals court to overturn a new rule from the Trump administration that “undermines” Obamacare by expanding the sale of short-term health insurance that does not meet its coverage requirements.

The Democrat-led House in an amicus brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia threw its support behind an appeal by several insurance and health groups of a ruling in July that allowed the rule to stand.

