U.S. House backs lawsuit over Trump rollback of transgender health protections

The U.S. House of Representatives is throwing its support behind a lawsuit challenging a recently issued rule by the Trump administration that would lift anti-discrimination protections under Obamacare for transgender people.

The Democratic-led House filed an amicus brief on Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., supporting a lawsuit by a coalition of LGBTQ clinics and groups that was the first to challenge the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ rule.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3jdASU8