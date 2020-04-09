Westlaw News
April 9, 2020 / 10:43 PM / in an hour

Ocular Therapeutix defeats securities fraud lawsuit on appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing Ocular Therapeutix Inc of misleading investors about the severity of problems with the manufacturing process for the biopharmaceutical company’s eye-pain treatment Dextenza.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled that the shareholders in the proposed class action had failed to allege sufficient facts to allow for a strong inference that the company intentionally or recklessly misled them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39Wtw1H

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
