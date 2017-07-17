FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Ohio companies, execs pay $19.5 mln in U.S. deal over rehab, hospice services
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 17, 2017 / 10:04 PM / in a month

Ohio companies, execs pay $19.5 mln in U.S. deal over rehab, hospice services

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Three Ohio-based companies including Foundations Health Solutions Inc have agreed along with two executives to pay $19.5 million to resolve allegations that submitted false claims to Medicare for unnecessary therapy and hospice services.

The settlement was announced on Monday by the U.S. Justice Department and will resolve claims brought in two separate whistleblower lawsuits filed in federal court in Columbus, Ohio in 2011 and 2012.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uCnz9I

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.