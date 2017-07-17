Ohio companies, execs pay $19.5 mln in U.S. deal over rehab, hospice services

Three Ohio-based companies including Foundations Health Solutions Inc have agreed along with two executives to pay $19.5 million to resolve allegations that submitted false claims to Medicare for unnecessary therapy and hospice services.

The settlement was announced on Monday by the U.S. Justice Department and will resolve claims brought in two separate whistleblower lawsuits filed in federal court in Columbus, Ohio in 2011 and 2012.

