Ohio’s top court has overturned a ruling that certified a class of Medicaid recipients who alleged the state recovered too much of the money they received from lawsuits over their injuries.

The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the Medicaid recipients, who claimed the state’s Medicaid recovery law was unconstitutional, must pursue their claims for reimbursement through an administrative appeals process.

