IN BRIEF: Ohio AG accuses Centene of inflating pharmacy costs

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing managed care company Centene Corp of overcharging the state’s Medicaid program millions of dollars by misrepresenting its pharmacy costs.

The lawsuit was filed under seal in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, Yost’s office said. Centene said in a statement that the claims were unfounded and that it would aggressively defend against them.

