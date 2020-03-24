IN BRIEF: Ohio prosecutors probe doctors over prescribing potential COVID-19 treatment

Federal and state prosecutors in Ohio on Tuesday said they would investigate any doctors who abuse their licenses to prescribe themselves or family members potential coronavirus treatments touted by U.S. President Donald Trump that are in high demand.

The announcement came after pharmacy boards in several states including Ohio, New York and Texas in recent days moved to restrict who could prescribe chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which are drugs used to treat malaria.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QF77z2