Ohio accuses PBM of overcharging state $16 million for drugs

Ohio’s attorney general on Tuesday announced he was taking the first step toward trying to recover nearly $16 million that he said UnitedHealth Group Inc’s pharmacy benefit manager unit OptumRx overcharged the state for prescription drugs.

The move by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost followed a probe into the extent that pharmacy middlemen like OptumRX had engaged in pricing practices that were resulting in the state overpaying for medications.

