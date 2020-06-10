Westlaw News
June 10, 2020 / 11:44 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Ohio federal prison doesn't need to transfer inmates due to COVID-19: court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a ruling that directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to move up to 837 potentially at-risk prisoners out of a federal prison in Ohio due to concerns about the health risks of the coronavirus.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by a 2-1 vote said a lower-court judge abused his discretion in issuing a preliminary injunction in favor of a group of inmates housed in the low-security Elkton Federal Correctional Institution.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YrLa9Y

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below