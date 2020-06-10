Ohio federal prison doesn't need to transfer inmates due to COVID-19: court

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a ruling that directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to move up to 837 potentially at-risk prisoners out of a federal prison in Ohio due to concerns about the health risks of the coronavirus.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by a 2-1 vote said a lower-court judge abused his discretion in issuing a preliminary injunction in favor of a group of inmates housed in the low-security Elkton Federal Correctional Institution.

