Planned Parenthood lawsuit over Ohio abortion fetal remains law sent back to state court

A federal judge has sent a lawsuit by a Planned Parenthood affiliate challenging an Ohio law requiring women who have surgical abortions to be given a choice of burial or cremation for remains of the embryo or fetus back to the state court where it was filed.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati ruled Monday that Ohio’s decision to remove the case to federal court was improper because not all of the defendants, which include local prosecutors, had consented to the removal. He said Planned Parenthood was entitled to be reimbursed for reasonable attorneys’ fees for opposing the removal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sDeDeQ