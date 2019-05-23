Ex-Olympus executive avoids prison in case over infection-linked scopes

A former executive of a subsidiary of Japan’s Olympus Corp avoided prison on Wednesday after admitting he failed to file necessary reports with U.S. regulators about infections linked to a widely-used type of medical scope it made.

Hisao Yabe, a former senior executive at Olympus Medical Systems Corp, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark, New Jersey to one year of probation and a $5,000 fine.

