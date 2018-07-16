FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018

U.S. opposes three-judge panel request in fight over Medicare drug payments

Nate Raymond

The Trump administration is opposing a request by an association of oncologists to have a three-judge panel appointed to hear its constitutional challenge to a 2 percent cut to Medicare Part B reimbursements for cancer drugs.

The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) had in court papers filed last month argued that because its lawsuit presented a constitutional challenge related to the Balanced Budget Act, a three-judge court is required by statute to hear the case. The 1985 law, which aimed to curb the federal budget deficit, was amended through the Budget Control Act of 2011, which created “sequestration” spending caps that were invoked in cutting the drug reimbursements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NnaJBV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
