August 6, 2018 / 9:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. seeks dismissal of oncologists' Medicare drug payments case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The Trump administration is arguing that an association of oncologists is barred from pursuing in court a constitutional challenge to a 2 percent cut to Medicare Part B reimbursements for cancer drugs.

In a motion filed on Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C., the administration said the lawsuit by the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) should not move forward because the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KynUhe

