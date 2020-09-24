Israeli cabinet tightens coronavirus lockdown as infections rise - YNet news site

JERUSALEM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet decided on Thursday to tighten Israel’s coronavirus lockdown after he voiced alarm that a surge in infections was pushing the nation to “the edge of the abyss”, the YNet news site said.

Israel went back into lockdown, its second during the pandemic, on Sept. 18. But over the past week, the number of new cases has reached nearly 7,000 a day in a population of nine million, severely straining resources at some hospitals. (Writing by Jeffrey Heller)