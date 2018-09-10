FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 11:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Generic drug group sues over New York opioid tax

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The main trade group for generic drugmakers has sued New York to strike down a ban on opioid manufacturers passing on the costs of a newly adopted state tax intended to provide $100 million in annual funding for drug addiction treatment programs.

The Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM) filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan on Friday challenging part of a law New York’s legislature passed in March when it approved a $168 billion state budget.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QkAUeD

