Three New York counties join wave of opioid lawsuits

Three New York counties has joined a growing list of state and local governments that have sued Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson and other drugmakers over claims their marketing practices contributed to the opioid epidemic.

The lawsuits, filed in state courts in New York state on Tuesday and Wednesday by Dutchess, Sullivan and Seneca counties, claimed the drugmakers engaged in fraudulent marketing that played down the risks of prescription opioid painkillers.

