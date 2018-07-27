FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 27, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Opioid MDL judge denies media requests to access pill data

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

The federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits against drugmakers and distributors over the opioid epidemic on Thursday denied a request by media groups seeking to access county data on the number of prescription opioids shipped.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio said the data requested by the Washington Post and HD Media under the Freedom of Information Act contained law enforcement-sensitive and confidential commercial information.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uQKxsr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.