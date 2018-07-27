Opioid MDL judge denies media requests to access pill data

The federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits against drugmakers and distributors over the opioid epidemic on Thursday denied a request by media groups seeking to access county data on the number of prescription opioids shipped.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio said the data requested by the Washington Post and HD Media under the Freedom of Information Act contained law enforcement-sensitive and confidential commercial information.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uQKxsr