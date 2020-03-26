Opioid plaintiffs say pharmacies using COVID-19 as delay 'excuse'

Lawyers for cities and counties who have filed lawsuits against drug companies accusing them of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic are urging a federal judge to not allow the latest public health crisis - the coronavirus pandemic - delay the litigation.

In a filing on Wednesday in federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, the lawyers said pharmacy operators including Walmart Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and CVS Health want to use the pandemic as an “excuse” to push back discovery deadlines and a Nov. 9 trial by 60 days.

