IN BRIEF: N.Y. doctor pleads guilty to manslaughter after patient ODs on Insys opioid

A New York doctor on Tuesday pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for recklessly causing the death of a patient who overdosed after being prescribed a powerful fentanyl spray meant only for cancer patients made by Insys Therapeutics Inc.

Barry Sloan, 61, is expected to be sentenced to four to nine years in prison and be forced to surrender his medical license after pleading guilty in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

