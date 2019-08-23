Westlaw News
August 23, 2019 / 12:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EXPLAINER: Oklahoma judge weighs if J&J created opioid public nuisance

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A lawsuit by Oklahoma’s attorney general accusing Johnson & Johnson of fueling the opioid epidemic is set to establish a major precedent over whether a state’s public nuisance laws can be used to hold a drugmaker liable for the U.S. drug crisis.

After hearing seven weeks of evidence, Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Oklahoma, is due on Monday to decide whether to hold J&J liable for creating a public nuisance in the state and whether it should be forced to pay $17 billion to redress it.

