EXPLAINER: Oklahoma judge weighs if J&J created opioid public nuisance

A lawsuit by Oklahoma’s attorney general accusing Johnson & Johnson of fueling the opioid epidemic is set to establish a major precedent over whether a state’s public nuisance laws can be used to hold a drugmaker liable for the U.S. drug crisis.

After hearing seven weeks of evidence, Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Oklahoma, is due on Monday to decide whether to hold J&J liable for creating a public nuisance in the state and whether it should be forced to pay $17 billion to redress it.

