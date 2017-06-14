FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
June 14, 2017 / 1:10 AM / 2 months ago

Tennessee district attorneys sue three opioid drug companies

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Three Tennessee district attorneys on Tuesday have brought the latest local government lawsuit against drugmakers over the opioid epidemic, claiming fraudulent conduct by Purdue Pharma LP, Endo International PLC and Mallinckrodt PLC created thousands of addicts in the state.

The lawsuit, filed in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport, Tennessee, joins a growing list of lawsuits by state and local governments seeking to hold drug companies accountable for the misuse of opioid painkillers in their communities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rYMoKR

