FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
West Virginia county loses bid to remand opioid distributor lawsuit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 5, 2017 / 6:50 PM / a month ago

West Virginia county loses bid to remand opioid distributor lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A West Virginia county commission's lawsuit seeking damages from drug wholesalers McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health Inc for contributing to the opioid epidemic must proceed in federal rather than state court, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge David Faber in Bluefield, West Virginia, on Monday rejected the McDowell County Commission's motion to remand to state court its lawsuit accusing the pharmaceutical distributors of unnecessarily flooding the county with opioids.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sNc5ex

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.