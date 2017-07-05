West Virginia county loses bid to remand opioid distributor lawsuit

A West Virginia county commission's lawsuit seeking damages from drug wholesalers McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health Inc for contributing to the opioid epidemic must proceed in federal rather than state court, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge David Faber in Bluefield, West Virginia, on Monday rejected the McDowell County Commission's motion to remand to state court its lawsuit accusing the pharmaceutical distributors of unnecessarily flooding the county with opioids.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sNc5ex