Oregon's Multnomah County sues drug companies for $250 million over opioids

An Oregon county that is home to Portland, the state's largest city, filed a $250 million lawsuit last week against drugmakers who it claimed helped fuel an opioid addiction crisis through the marketing and sale of drugs like OxyContin and Percocet.

Multnomah County, which joins a growing list of local or state government suing drugmakers over their roles in the opioid epidemic, filed a lawsuit on Thursday in the county's circuit court against drugmakers including Purdue, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC, Allergan PLC, Mallinckrodt PLC and Insys Therapeutics Inc.

