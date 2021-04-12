San Francisco, opioid defendants clash over crime records

Two defendants in San Francisco’s lawsuit accusing drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies of fueling the opioid epidemic are demanding that the city turn over more detailed information from police records of drug-related crimes.

In a joint filing with the city laying out the dispute on Friday, pharmacy giant Walgreen Co and distributor Anda Inc, a subsidiary of generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, said they needed the information from the San Francisco Police Department’s so-called Crime Data Warehouse (CDW) in order to defend themselves against charges that their opioid sales were the cause of a public nuisance.

