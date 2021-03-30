Setting precedent, 4th Circuit rejects 'unreasonable' sentence for opioid crimes

A federal appeals court has overturned a 17-year prison sentence for a South Carolina woman who became addicted to opioid drugs after being prescribed them as a teenager and later pleaded guilty to unlawful possession with intent to distribute.

The 2-1 panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Tuesday that a district judge did not sufficiently consider Precias Freeman’s “severe opioid addiction” in imposing the sentence, and that Freeman’s lawyer at sentencing did not adequately represent her.

