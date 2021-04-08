Judge orders default judgment against Endo in Tennessee opioid case

A Tennessee judge has entered default judgment of liability against Endo International PLC subsidiaries in a lawsuit by several counties accusing it of fueling the opioid epidemic in the state, finding that the drugmaker failed to turn over key evidence.

Chancellor E.G. Moody of the Circuit Court for Sullivan County on Tuesday found that Endo and its counsel, Arnold & Porter, had engaged in a “coordinated strategy” to interfere with the administration of justice.”

