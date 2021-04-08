July trial date set for Tenn. counties' $2.4 bln damages claims against Endo

A Tennessee judge on Thursday set a July 26 trial date for a group of Tennessee counties’ claim seeking $2.4 billion in damages from Endo International PLC over its alleged role in the opioid epidemic, two days after entering default judgment of liability against the company for withholding evidence.

Chancellor E.G. Moody of the Circuit Court for Sullivan County had found on Tuesday that Endo and its counsel, which include Arnold & Porter and Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, had engaged in a “coordinated strategy” to interfere with the administration of justice.”

