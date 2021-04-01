Drug distributors lose bid to escape West Virginia opioid lawsuit

The nation’s “Big Three” leading drug distributors have failed to escape a lawsuit by the city of Huntington, West Virginia, and its county seeking to hold them liable for harms caused by the opioid epidemic.

U.S. District Judge David Faber in Huntington on Wednesday denied a motion by Cardinal Health Inc, McKesson Corp and AmerisourceBergen for summary judgment, finding that Huntington and Cabell County had standing to pursue a public nuisance claim against them. The order clears the way for a trial to begin in May.

