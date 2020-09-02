Westlaw News
After seeing 'damning' report, opioid plaintiffs seek sanctions for Allergan, Teva

Brendan Pierson

Cities and states suing drug manufacturers and distributors in a national multidistrict litigation over their role in the opioid epidemic have asked a judge to sanction Allergan and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for withholding key evidence.

In a motion filed Monday in federal court in Cleveland, the plaintiffs said they were deprived of crucial evidence in negotiating settlements with the two companies last year. Allergan agreed to pay $5 million to avoid a bellwether trial in a case by two Ohio counties, while Teva agreed to a $23 billion global settlement.

