Westlaw News
December 4, 2018 / 12:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Allergan says tossing Pfizer lawsuit could endanger potential opioid accord

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Allergan PLC says the chances of reaching a global settlement in the federal opioid litigation could be jeopardized if a judge dismisses a lawsuit seeking to force Pfizer Inc to indemnify it in cases involving a painkiller Allergan acquired from a company Pfizer owns.

Allergan in a brief filed on Friday in federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, rejected arguments that a clause in an contract it signed in 2008 when it acquired the opioid Kadian from a company Pfizer bought required any lawsuit over the drug to be filed in New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E06sTa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.