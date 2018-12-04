Allergan says tossing Pfizer lawsuit could endanger potential opioid accord

Allergan PLC says the chances of reaching a global settlement in the federal opioid litigation could be jeopardized if a judge dismisses a lawsuit seeking to force Pfizer Inc to indemnify it in cases involving a painkiller Allergan acquired from a company Pfizer owns.

Allergan in a brief filed on Friday in federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, rejected arguments that a clause in an contract it signed in 2008 when it acquired the opioid Kadian from a company Pfizer bought required any lawsuit over the drug to be filed in New York.

