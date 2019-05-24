AmerisourceBergen loses bid to keep parts of N.Y. opioid case secret

AmerisourceBergen has lost a bid to keep secret material related to the drug distributor’s internal program for monitoring for suspicious orders in a lawsuit by New York’s attorney general accusing the company of fueling the opioid epidemic.

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo ruled on Wednesday that Attorney General Letitia James could, over the objections of AmerisourceBergen, remove redactions in her lawsuit related to allegations of deficiencies in that program.

