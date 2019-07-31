Arizona sues Purdue, Sacklers in U.S. Supreme Court over opioid epidemic

Arizona on Wednesday filed a novel case asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Sackler family members who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma from “looting” the state of billions of dollars that could be used to satisfy lawsuits alleging it fueled the opioid epidemic.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in an unusual move filed the lawsuit directly with the Supreme Court, saying the national importance of holding those responsible for the opioid crisis accountable justified taking the case straight to the justices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YCxyqt