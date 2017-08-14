FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Birmingham, Alabama joins opioid lawsuit wave by suing wholesalers
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 14, 2017 / 8:01 PM / in 2 months

Birmingham, Alabama joins opioid lawsuit wave by suing wholesalers

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The city of Birmingham, Alabama on Monday became the latest local or state government to file a lawsuit over prescription opioids, accusing three drug wholesale distributors of failing to halt suspicious orders of the addictive drugs.

Birmingham filed the lawsuit in federal court claiming Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson Corp dumped millions of dollars’ worth of opioids into the city while refusing to fulfill their duties to report suspicious shipments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vybEsT

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.