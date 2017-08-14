Birmingham, Alabama joins opioid lawsuit wave by suing wholesalers

The city of Birmingham, Alabama on Monday became the latest local or state government to file a lawsuit over prescription opioids, accusing three drug wholesale distributors of failing to halt suspicious orders of the addictive drugs.

Birmingham filed the lawsuit in federal court claiming Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson Corp dumped millions of dollars’ worth of opioids into the city while refusing to fulfill their duties to report suspicious shipments.

