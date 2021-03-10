Calif. tells judge Walgreens has no reason to see patients’ Rx data in opioid discovery

California’s Department of Justice is seeking to block Walgreen Co from getting personally-identifying information from a state-run database of controlled drug prescriptions through discovery in San Francisco’s lawsuit accusing pharmacies, drug manufacturers and distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic.

In a filing Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco, the state asked U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer to enter an order shielding the Controlled Substance Utilization Review and Evaluation Systems, or CURES, database from disclosure, arguing Walgreens’ discovery request was unnecessary and would compromise patient privacy.

