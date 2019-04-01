Cardinal Health must turn over suspicious-drug audit in opioid MDL

Cardinal Health Inc has lost a bid to avoid turning over the results of a 2008 audit of its system for identifying suspicious drug orders to lawyers for two Ohio counties who claim the drug wholesale distributor helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

A special master appointed to oversee discovery disputes in the federal multidistrict opioid litigation in Cleveland on Sunday rejected Cardinal’s arguments that the audit was protected by attorney-client privilege.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FODcPO