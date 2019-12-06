Case to Watch: Opioid companies fight $200 million surcharge in N.Y. on appeal

A federal appeals court is set to consider whether New York state can collect $200 million from drug manufacturers and distributors by imposing a surcharge on them to defray the costs of combating the opioid addiction epidemic.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York will hear oral argument next Thursday December 12 in the state’s appeal of a judge’s decision that declared a novel law it enacted to generate revenue from companies it blames for the epidemic unconstitutional.

