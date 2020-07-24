Case to Watch: Opioid plaintiffs to defend novel 'negotiating class' on appeal

A federal appeals court is set to consider a novel framework for resolving thousands of opioid lawsuits that would fold into settlements talks various communities nationwide that have yet to sue any drug companies over the crisis.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to uphold an Ohio federal judge’s decision to certify a class of cities and counties, which could then vote on whether to accept any proposed settlements that are reached.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3eXjK1U