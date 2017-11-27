FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case to Watch: Panel to consider creating opioid MDL
November 27, 2017 / 11:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Case to Watch: Panel to consider creating opioid MDL

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Lawyers representing local governments in lawsuits against drug manufacturers and distributors for their roles in the opioid epidemic will appear before a federal panel in St. Louis on Thursday to argue that the cases should be heard before a single judge.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation is scheduled to take up a motion by lawyers for counties and cities in at least 46 opioid-related lawsuits seeking to consolidate the growing body of litigation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k4XpbQ

