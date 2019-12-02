Case to Watch: SCOTUS could hear Arizona opioid lawsuit against Purdue, Sacklers

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider whether to hear a novel case by the state of Arizona that seeks to recover billions of dollars that members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP were allowed to “loot” from the OxyContin maker before it filed for bankruptcy.

At their conference on Friday, the justices will consider taking the rare step of allowing Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to take his case related to the role the drugmaker played in the U.S. opioid epidemic straight to the nation’s top court.

